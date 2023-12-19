Kansans warned prisoner escaped from Johnson Co. work release program

Clifford Evans
Clifford Evans(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be on the lookout for a minimum-custody inmate who walked away from a jail in a Kansas City suburb.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Monday, Dec. 18, that Clifford Evans, a minimum-custody inmate placed on work release, is now considered escaped. He walked away from the Johnson Co. Dept. of Corrections Adult Residential Center and did not report back at 2:45 p.m. on Monday as required.

KDOC noted that Evans, 52, has been described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at around 5-foot-10 and weighs around 130 lbs.

Corrections officials indicated that Evans had been serving a sentence for parole violation following his conviction for possession of opiates.

KDOC said that an agreement with JCDOC is intended to allow inmates who have release plans appropriate to Johnson Co. to be housed at the ARC to promote a successful reintegration back into the community.

Corrections officials noted that the incident remains under investigation and new information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about Evans or his whereabouts should report it to EAI at 816-262-2102, JCDOC at 913-715-6539, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas
Travis Russell (left) and Melvin Stock (right).
Unreadable license plate leads to discovery of meth, arrest of 2 south of Topeka

Latest News

Volunteers prepare the Hill's 2024 Rose Parade float.
Hill’s to shine a light on importance of fur-ever homes at 2024 Rose Parade
A man was injured early Tuesday after he fell off the motorized bicycle he was riding in the...
Man injured early Tuesday after falling off motorized bike near downtown Topeka
Warmer than yesterday, windy as well
Salute Our Heroes: Vann Vale moves from stage to pulpit at East Topeka church