Kansans given new resource at their fingertips to aid in disaster recovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have a new resource at their fingertips to help them recover from the disasters mother nature throws toward the Sunflower State.

The Legal Services Corporation announced on Monday, Dec. 18, that it launched the Heartland Disaster Help website. The new resource is meant to help support residents of Kansas and nine other states who have all faced serious floods, windstorms, extreme heat and wildfires over the past decade.

LSC noted that key features include real-time disaster risk assessments by home address, details on recent disasters, recovery guidance and comprehensive information for each disaster type. Users can also instantly check their risk level for floods, windstorms, extreme heat and wildfires.

Data from the National Centers for Environmental Information has found that Kansas has experienced a dozen severe weather-related disasters that have each exceeded $1 billion in damages since 2022.

The organization indicated that residents of Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota can all use the website to find useful information for disaster preparation and recovery. This includes a directory of aid organizations to help locally.

While tailored information is available to the Midwestern states, much of the website’s content applies nationwide.

“There are many aspects of disaster recovery that are difficult or impossible for people to navigate on their own—especially in circumstances where they have lost so much,” said LSC President Ron Flagg. “It is our goal to help Americans access the information that they need to pursue support and access the services that will help them on their path to recover from disaster.”

LSC noted that through the Disaster Task Force and other initiatives, it has shown that civil legal services providers are needed for a comprehensive approach to disaster recovery. Organizations provide critical legal representation, access to resources and information crucial for individuals, families and communities to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

The organization indicated that the site has a page dedicated to recent disasters that provides declaration information, critical aid deadlines, news coverage and recovery recommendations tailored to that specific event.

Additionally, LSC said for each disaster type, there are pages with specific guidance. This includes preparation tips, common misconceptions and corresponding facts, personal accounts and educational content.

To visit the website, click HERE.

