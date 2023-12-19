Investigators hope to uncover blackmailer after Manhattan victim comes forward

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators in Manhattan are hoping to uncover information about an unknown blackmailer after a 21-year-old victim came forward.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of blackmail.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old man who reported someone he did not know was blackmailing him.

As of Tuesday, no further information has been released and no arrests have been made.

Those found to have carried out blackmail in the Sunflower State could be sentenced to up to a year in prison with hefty fines according to state law.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas
Travis Russell (left) and Melvin Stock (right).
Unreadable license plate leads to discovery of meth, arrest of 2 south of Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-19-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-19-23
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
Final Reminder: 1st half of Shawnee Co. property taxes soon due
A poached headless deer is found in rural Pottawatomie Co. on Dec. 12, 2023.
Game Wardens search for poachers after headless whitetail deer found