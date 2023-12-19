Investigators hope to uncover blackmailer after Manhattan victim comes forward

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators in Manhattan are hoping to uncover information about an unknown blackmailer after a 21-year-old victim came forward.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of blackmail.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old man who reported someone he did not know was blackmailing him.

As of Tuesday, no further information has been released and no arrests have been made.

Those found to have carried out blackmail in the Sunflower State could be sentenced to up to a year in prison with hefty fines according to state law.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.