Investigation opened after unconsensual sexual encounter reported in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a 19-year-old woman reported an unconsensual sexual encounter.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual battery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old woman who reported a man she knew had unconsensually made sexual contact.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made and no further information has been released, including the suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

