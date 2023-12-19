Injunction to lessen wait time at embattled Larned State Hospital denied

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Inmates who await mental health treatment and evaluations in Kansas could spend more time in state-run facilities than in prison if convicted.

The ACLU of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19, that a federal district court has denied its request to enter a preliminary injunction to remedy a months-long waitlist for beds at Larned State Hospital. The facility serves those who await mental health evaluations and treatment before they can be tried in court.

“This case is about some of our most vulnerable community members. Because of the court’s ruling, hundreds of people on the waitlist for Larned will continue to languish for indeterminate months in our county jails, under conditions that exacerbate rather than treat mental illness,” said Sharon Brett, Legal Director of the ACLU of Kansas. “We are disappointed by the court’s ruling, but we do believe that with the benefit of the full discovery, our clients’ claims –and the Constitution—will ultimately prevail.”

The organization noted that the motion for the preliminary injunction and the lawsuit, Glendening v. Howard, were both filed in May of 2022. The class action suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas against the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services.

Legal officials indicated that the order denying the injunction does not end the case as the parties remain in active discovery which will continue through the summer.

“The law requires Kansans charged with crimes to be mentally competent to stand for trial,” said Lauren Bonds, Executive Director of the National Police Accountability Project of the National Lawyers’ Guild. “But KDADS’s inability to quickly and effectively evaluate that competency, and treat individuals whose competency is lacking, is a flagrant violation of the rights of already vulnerable people, and it constitutes one of this state’s worst ongoing human rights crises.”

Recently, the ACLU said wait times at Larned have become so long - 13 months or more - that those on the waitlist may spend more time in jail waiting for an evaluation or treatment before they are tried than they would have faced in prison if convicted.

Expert analysis cited in support of the injunction found the Sunflower State is an outlier among the 50 states for the length of wait times. The state’s justifications for the list were rejected as 2022 legislative reforms “represent an incomplete and speculative solution to the unconstitutional wait times currently in place, a harm that demands immediate redress.”

