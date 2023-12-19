Hill’s to shine a light on importance of fur-ever homes at 2024 Rose Parade

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas-based pet nutrition company will highlight the importance of pet adoption and fur-ever homes in the 2024 Rose Parade.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition says it is set to shine a light on the pet homelessness epidemic in the United States as animal welfare officials line a float in the 2024 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Cali.

Hill’s said “Feed the Love” is a 55-foot float to celebrate the relationship between pets and their people as participants encourage shelter pet adoption and recognize the role that science-led nutrition plays.

The float is set to showcase the joys of welcoming a new pet into the home. From kittens underneath a cat tree to hungry dogs eagerly awaiting a bowl of nutritious food, the work will show what it is like to give shelter pets a warm welcome home.

“Millions of deserving pets are waiting on a second chance, so we are delighted to raise awareness about the importance of adoption and the beautiful relationships it can foster between people and pets,” said Nicki Baty, US President of Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “Over the last 21 years, the Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program has partnered with hundreds of shelters to help more than 13 million pets find new homes. We look forward to using the 2024 Rose Parade® as a platform to encourage adoption and help more pets find new, loving homes.”

Hill’s noted that program lead, Joann Fuller, will be joined by employees, volunteers, community members and a handful of canines to encourage adoption, fostering, volunteering and donating to help animals in need.

The float is also set to feature Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, stars of Nat Geo Wild’s Critter Fixers: Country Vets and Hill’s Pet Nutrition ambassadors. They will recognize the importance of veterinary professionals and animal care.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.