High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas high school wrestling coach is under investigation and was arrested following multiple claims of crimes against children.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Dec. 18, it was made aware of multiple allegations of offenses against minors perpetrated by a high school wrestling coach.

Law enforcement officials said they were called to the USD 329 district offices. Once there, they encountered Tyler Douglass, 30, of Alma, who has coached the wrestling team at Wabaunsee High School since December 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that evidence had been obtained on the scene which led to Douglass’ arrest. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Furnishing alcohol to minors

As of Tuesday, Douglass no longer remains behind bars as he has bonded out of custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said all students are safe, secure and accounted for.

Those with information about the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

