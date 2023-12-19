Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally

The Texas governor signed a bill that lets police arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally. (CNN, TEXAS GOVERNOR’S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Civil rights organizations on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging a new Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and permit local judges to order them to leave the country.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, came less than 24 hours after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure during a ceremony on the U.S. border in Brownsville. The law takes effect in March.

The American Civil Liberties Union, their Texas branch, and the Texas Civil Rights Project claim on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant aid groups that the new law is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and 34th Judicial District Attorney Bill Hicks, who are listed as defendants, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The bill overrides bedrock constitutional principles and flouts federal immigration law while harming Texans, in particular Brown and Black communities,” Adriana Piñon, legal director of the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
High school wrestling coach under investigation for crimes against children
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas

Latest News

A family is celebrating Christmas early because their toddler will be in the hospital getting...
Toddler diagnosed with incurable brain tumor
FILE
Technical issue with statewide system halts Kansas licensing
FILE
Wamego Police write 6 citations, make 39 stops during safety campaign
Police in Maine said a man was killed by a falling tree while on the roof.
Man killed by falling tree while clearing debris off roof, police say
FILE
Kansans warned of rise in pet scams closer to the holidays