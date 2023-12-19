Gov. Kelly shares Kansas attracts more than $18 billion in business investment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that Kansas has attracted more than $18 billion in business investment.

According to officials with the Office of the Kansas Governor, the Governor announced on Tuesday, Dec. 19 that Kansas has reached another significant economic development milestone. Since the start of the Kelly administration in 2019, Kansas has attracted more than $18 billion in private-sector investment, resulting in over 1,000 new economic development projects and more than 65,000 jobs created or retained.

“Our laser-sharp focus on making Kansas a good investment for businesses is delivering prosperity and creating jobs in communities across the state,” Governor Kelly said. “This milestone shows that our fiscally responsible approach to growing the economy is working – and that this unprecedented surge of business activity continues to rise.”

Officials with Governor Kelly said according to numbers released last week from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis, for the second quarter of 2023, Kansas had the second-strongest growth in real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the country at 7.4%.

Officials with Governor Kelly indicated some of the larger companies driving that growth either through relocation or expansion include national and global A-list brands such as Amazon, Chick-fil-A, Dot’s Pretzels, FedEx, Garmin, Goodyear, Heartland Coca-Cola, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Hilmar Cheese, Hostess, Honeywell, Keebler, Kubota, Merck, Michelin, Newell Rubbermaid, Old Dominion, Panasonic, Russell Stover, Schwan’s, Textron Aviation, Tyson Meats, Urban Outfitters, and Walmart.

“It isn’t just corporate America that recognizes all of the natural attributes Kansas possesses,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Small businesses also benefit from the ideal location, transportation networks, quality of life, and highly trained workforce. The Kelly Administration continues pursuing – and landing – companies of all sizes in order to deliver high-quality jobs that can keep our young people in Kansas and attract new workers to the state.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor said the Kansas Framework for Growth, which is the state’s economic development strategic plan, guides the Department of Commerce as it seeks new opportunities:

Around the globe via trade missions and overseas representatives

Across the country by working with site selectors and developers

In every Kansas community by partnering with local businesses and leaders

The Kelly Administration’s approach is bearing fruit, with projects landing in 85 of the state’s 105 counties thus far.

