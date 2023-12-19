Game Wardens search for poachers after headless whitetail deer found

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are searching for the poachers behind a headless whitetail deer found on private property in Pottawatomie Co.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say they need the public’s help to find the poachers responsible for a deceased, headless deer found on private property.

Law enforcement officials noted that the whitetail was found near the southeast corner of Galilee Rd. and Mt. Vernon Rd. in Pottawatomie Co.

Game Wardens indicated that the deer is believed to have been harvested between Tuesday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Game Warden Matthew Cook at 785-256-3603.

