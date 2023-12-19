Final Reminder: 1st half of Shawnee Co. property taxes soon due

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Shawnee County have gotten their final warning that the first half of 2023 property taxes will soon be due.

Shawnee County officials on Tuesday, Dec. 19, reminded residents for the final time that the official first-half tax deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 20. Those who may need to pay delinquent tax years can do so HERE.

County officials noted that property tax payments can be made by mail, dropbox, online or in person. However, to avoid interest, payments in the mail must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20.

Leaders indicated that if the first half of 2023 personal property taxes are not paid in full by Wednesday, taxes will become due in full.

For more information about 2023 taxes, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.