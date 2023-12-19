Final Reminder: 1st half of Shawnee Co. property taxes soon due

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Shawnee County have gotten their final warning that the first half of 2023 property taxes will soon be due.

Shawnee County officials on Tuesday, Dec. 19, reminded residents for the final time that the official first-half tax deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 20. Those who may need to pay delinquent tax years can do so HERE.

County officials noted that property tax payments can be made by mail, dropbox, online or in person. However, to avoid interest, payments in the mail must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20.

Leaders indicated that if the first half of 2023 personal property taxes are not paid in full by Wednesday, taxes will become due in full.

For more information about 2023 taxes, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
FILE
Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas
Travis Russell (left) and Melvin Stock (right).
Unreadable license plate leads to discovery of meth, arrest of 2 south of Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-19-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 12-19-23
William Sharon
3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka
FILE
Investigators hope to uncover blackmailer after Manhattan victim comes forward
A poached headless deer is found in rural Pottawatomie Co. on Dec. 12, 2023.
Game Wardens search for poachers after headless whitetail deer found