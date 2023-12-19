Election commissioner provides data collected from county voting survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. election commissioner has revealed to county officials what his department is learning from a recent public voting survey.

During a Shawnee Co. Commission work session meeting, election commissioner Andrew Howell presented to the board what a public voting survey has revealed to the election office.

82% of voters responded to the survey, ranging from mail-ballot users to early voters and voters at the polls.

The survey asked the typical voter how adequate they believe the customer service is, if they are confident in how the county is handling the votes, and whether they know how they can vote. To Commissioner Howell’s surprise, the results were high.

Below are the overall numbers provided by the election commissioner.

Early voting Advance mail-in ballots Polling locations Percentage of responses rating their voting experience as excellent 97% YES 88% YES 92% YES Are you aware of all you voting options? 96% YES 98% YES 94% YES Are you confident your ballot is handled correctly? 90% YES 97% YES 97% YES Responses 1709 responses 1515 responses 13985 responses

The study discovered that 70-80% of voters consistently vote at the polling place.

The election commissioner presents a chart demonstrating the percentage of voters and their chosen voting method during each federal primary election year and visually shows the overwhelming number of voters who prefer voting at their designated polling place. The year 2020 was considered an anomaly regarding the increase in voters voting by mail during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

Following Howell’s presentation, Commissioner Bill Riphahn inquired how Shawnee County voting compared to other Kansas counties, to which Howell notes the election office is trying to ensure the county has more available polling locations with a small population assigned to each designated location. Howell believes this has improved in recent years, and he attributes this improvement to encouraging more residents to vote since more residents have a close convenient location near their homes.

“Nearly 75% on average chose to vote at their polling place and I think part of what we tried to do here is to make sure that we don’t have nearly as large a population assigned to each voting place. So, compared to say, Johnson or Sedgwick or even Douglas. I think we have more polling places with smaller populations,” said Election Commissioner Howell. “On a per capita basis, we do have a larger number of polling places, and we do have a smaller number of voters assigned. Having said that, we do try to make sure that we have multiple precincts at a polling place. Not a lot but enough to sort of make sure we are not wasting taxpayer money. That there is an adequate number of people there for each of the voters, voting assistance, or election workers assigned. I guess the quick way to say it is I think it is very important, and I appreciate the commissioners allowing us budget-wise to have a fairly large number of polling places, because I think having a polling place that is in your neighborhood or near your house as much as possible encourages people to use that option. To a large degree, I believe Shawnee Co. people do use that and use it pretty consistently and seem to be pretty happy with it if you look at the numbers that we were getting on these questionnaires.”

