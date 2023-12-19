E. Topeka drivers warned of detour through construction zone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in East Topeka have been warned that a detour will carry them through a construction area until the end of the week.

Officials with Shawnee County have warned drivers that on Wednesday, Dec. 20, crews will close SE 10th St. east of Rice Rd. and a detour will be provided.

Crews said the closure is needed as they install a vault on the roadway.

Drivers will take SE 10th and Rice Rd. north to SE 6th, then west to SE Deer Creek Pkwy where there will head south to SE Adams.

Officials noted that work is expected to be completed by Friday.

