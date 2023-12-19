CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness adopts tobacco-free campus policy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness is adopting a tobacco-free campus policy.

CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness said in a news release that beginning on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, the center is adopting a campus-wide, tobacco-free procedure. This procedure means that clients, residents, visitors and staff are prohibited from using tobacco products anywhere inside or outside CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness campuses.

CrossWinds officials indicated they have joined other behavioral health sites and businesses across the nation that have become tobacco-free. This procedure has been endorsed by numerous health advocacy groups and is intended to help CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness to maintain the healthiest possible environment for clients, residents, visitors and staff.

CrossWinds thanks their community for their cooperation with this new procedure and their support in maintaining a healthier environment for everyone.

CrossWinds noted if you choose to quit or cut back on tobacco use, there are resources available. The Kansas Tobacco Quitline provides free cessation support with trained coaches to help through the quitting process. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for more information.

