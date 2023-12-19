City of Topeka parts ways with Chief Financial Officer involved in domestic battery incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is parting ways with its Chief Financial Officer who was involved in a domestic battery incident.

City of Topeka officials stated in a media release on Tuesday, Dec. 19 that they are parting ways with former Chief Financial Officer Freddy Mawyin.

City of Topeka officials indicated Mawyin had been on administrative leave since Dec. 11, 2023, following his arrest after a domestic battery incident.

City of Topeka noted that as this relates to a personnel matter, the City of Topeka will not be commenting further.

City of Topeka officials said Rachelle Matthews has been named Acting Finance Director and will serve in the role until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.