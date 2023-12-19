Charges filed against City of Topeka official related to domestic battery case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against a City of Topeka official related to a domestic battery case.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Michael Kagay said they have filed three misdemeanor charges against Freddy Mawyin, including domestic battery, criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement.

Topeka Police Department stated Mawyin was arrested following a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Police were called to a residence in the 4400 block of SW Lincolnshire Rd. with reports of a past domestic dispute. The incident had allegedly happened on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Topeka Police Department said they found reason to believe Mawyin was the suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on domestic battery.

City of Topeka officials noted that Mawyin, who is the City of Topeka’s Chief Financial Officer, was placed on administrative leave, which will allow them to conduct their investigation in addition to Topeka Police Department’s investigation.

