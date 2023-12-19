Ayoka Lee breaks K-State’s program career double-double record

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball center Ayoka Lee made program history on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Lee scored 24 points and collected 21 rebounds en route to a 102-59 win over Oral Roberts. It marked her 53rd career double-double, breaking the program record. She also posted 5 blocks and 1 steal.

Lee is also the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, and has helped the No. 12 Wildcats to an impressive 11-1 record this year after spending the entirety of the 2022-23 season out with an injury.

K-State will be back at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday to host Southern at 6:30 p.m.

