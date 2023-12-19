Ayoka Lee breaks K-State’s program career double-double record

FILE - Kansas State's Ayoka Lee addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 women's...
FILE - Kansas State's Ayoka Lee addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 women's basketball media day Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Ayoka Lee is the Associated Press national player of the week in women's college basketball. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball center Ayoka Lee made program history on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Lee scored 24 points and collected 21 rebounds en route to a 102-59 win over Oral Roberts. It marked her 53rd career double-double, breaking the program record. She also posted 5 blocks and 1 steal.

Lee is also the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, and has helped the No. 12 Wildcats to an impressive 11-1 record this year after spending the entirety of the 2022-23 season out with an injury.

K-State will be back at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday to host Southern at 6:30 p.m.

