ABLE savings program educational campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bipartisan coalition aims to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Kansas learn more about the ABLE savings program.

State Treasurer Steven Johnson, and Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities Executive Director Sara Hart Weir joined Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about the program and the educational campaign that will offer webinars and more to help those affected by the IDD waitlist in Kansas.

