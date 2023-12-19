3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka

William Sharon
William Sharon(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people, including the driver, were sent to a local hospital after the stolen car they were in was involved in a rollover collision south of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of SW 61st St. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover collision.

When first responders arrived, they found that three of the four occupants had been injured. Two sustained non-life-threatening injuries while another sustained life-threatening wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital by AMR.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic, was found to be stolen through the Topeka Police Department. Both agencies continue to investigate the theft case.

Meanwhile, the driver, William Sharon, 23, of Topeka, was arrested after he was released from the hospital. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Reckless driving
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Vehicle registration violations
  • Vehicle liability insurance required
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Improper driving on a laned roadway
  • Unsafe speeds for prevailing conditions
  • Jefferson Co. warrants

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sharon remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

