3 sent to hospital, driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people, including the driver, were sent to a local hospital after the stolen car they were in was involved in a rollover collision south of Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of SW 61st St. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover collision.

When first responders arrived, they found that three of the four occupants had been injured. Two sustained non-life-threatening injuries while another sustained life-threatening wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital by AMR.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle, a 1999 Honda Civic, was found to be stolen through the Topeka Police Department. Both agencies continue to investigate the theft case.

Meanwhile, the driver, William Sharon, 23, of Topeka, was arrested after he was released from the hospital. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery

Reckless driving

Interference with law enforcement

Vehicle registration violations

Vehicle liability insurance required

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Improper driving on a laned roadway

Unsafe speeds for prevailing conditions

Jefferson Co. warrants

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sharon remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

