Work project that started Monday restricting traffic near Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A work project near the northwest corner of the Washburn University campus is restricting traffic on an adjacent street in west-central Topeka.

The work began Monday morning just south of S.W. 17th and MacVicar Avenue.

A backhoe was digging up a portion of land on the east side of the 1700 block of S.W. MacVicar as of 9 a.m. Monday, just west of the former Washburn Law School building.

Traffic in the 1700 block of S.W. MacVicar was down to one lane in both north- and southbound directions near the work site.

City of Topeka officials said the work project is scheduled to restrict traffic in the immediate area along the 1700 block of S.W. MacVicar until Friday, Dec. 29, weather permitting.

NPL Construction is working on the project, according to city officials.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

