Work project that started Monday restricting traffic near Washburn University

A work project that began Monday morning was restricting traffic in both the north- and...
A work project that began Monday morning was restricting traffic in both the north- and southbound lanes of the 1700 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue near the northwest corner of the Washburn University campus.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A work project near the northwest corner of the Washburn University campus is restricting traffic on an adjacent street in west-central Topeka.

The work began Monday morning just south of S.W. 17th and MacVicar Avenue.

A backhoe was digging up a portion of land on the east side of the 1700 block of S.W. MacVicar as of 9 a.m. Monday, just west of the former Washburn Law School building.

Traffic in the 1700 block of S.W. MacVicar was down to one lane in both north- and southbound directions near the work site.

City of Topeka officials said the work project is scheduled to restrict traffic in the immediate area along the 1700 block of S.W. MacVicar until Friday, Dec. 29, weather permitting.

NPL Construction is working on the project, according to city officials.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa. (Right) Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence
Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State men’s basketball snaps winning streak, falls to Nebraska

Latest News

FILE
Investigation opens in Manhattan after rape reported over the weekend
Fire crews responded to a rural house fire around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Jackson County.
Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas
The Topeka Zoo will accept any live trees through January 8. They can be dropped off near the...
Topeka Zoo to accept live Christmas trees through the New Year