Unreadable license plate leads to discovery of meth, arrest of 2 south of Topeka

Travis Russell (left) and Melvin Stock (right).
Travis Russell (left) and Melvin Stock (right).(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An unreadable license plate led to the arrest of two men over the weekend after methamphetamine was found in an SUV south of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, law enforcement officials stopped a white 2003 Cadillac Escalade near SE 53rd and SW Topeka Blvd. for an unreadable tag.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said illegal drugs were found. The driver, Travis L. Russell, 39, of Topeka, and the passenger, Melvin K. Stock, 28, of Topeka, were both arrested as a result.

Russell was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Meanwhile, Stock was booked on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Monday, Russell no longer remains behind bars as his $1,000 bond has been posted. Stock remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

WIBW records indicate that Russell was previously arrested in April following a string of vehicle burglaries and a theft after he had been on the run for about three days. He was also arrested in 2020 after another string of burglaries and in 2019 for the burglary of a home.

