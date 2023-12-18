Topeka Zoo to accept live Christmas trees through the New Year

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is set to accept used, live Christmas trees, free of any decorations or hardware, for animals to enjoy through the new year.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center says that it will begin to accept used, live Christmas trees as early as Dec. 26th, 2023. Trees can be dropped off on the southeast side of Gage Park - just east of the horseshoe court parking lot.

When drivers enter the park from the 10th St. entrance, Zoo officials said they will take the first right turn on Munn Memorial Dr. headed northwest. They should look for the orange snow fence near the horseshoe court and place trees in the grass area.

“There is no need to make an appointment,” said Fawn Moser, Zoo Director. “We will find them and get them to the animals that can use them. Thank you for your generous donation!”

For the safety of zoo animals, the Zoo said the trees need to be free of ornaments, hooks, tinsel, tree stands and not in plastic bags. Animals such as lions, tigers, owls, mountain lions, giraffes, black bears, painted dogs and more all benefit from the donated trees each year.

Once the animals have had their fun with the donated conifers, Zoo officials noted that they will be ground through a chipper and made into much for continued reuse.

Trees will be accepted through Jan. 8.

