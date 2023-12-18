Topeka woman accused of stealing financial information that cost elderly victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was recently arrested after it was alleged that she had stolen financial information and funds from an elderly person she knew.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa D. Grubbs, 46, of Topeka, and booked her into the Shawnee Co. Jail on a warrant that stemmed from a 2022 incident.

On Nov. 9, 2022, law enforcement officials said they opened an investigation after it was reported that financial information a resident’s financial information had been stolen and between $1,500 and $25,000 taken.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said it found that Grubbs was the suspect and she had known the elderly victim.

Grubbs was booked into jail on:

Mistreatment of a dependent adult

Theft

Criminal use of a financial card

As of Monday, Grubbs no longer remains behind bars as her $10,000 bond has been posted.

