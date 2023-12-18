Topeka Collegiate Endowment Fund receives generous gift of 725K

An anonymous foundation gifted the best donation to support middle school student scholarships in perpetuity.(Phil Anderson)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An anonymous foundation gifted the best donation to support middle school student scholarships in perpetuity.

Topeka Collegiate stated that the gift is part of the school’s Sustain Campaign, which aims to bolster the school’s Endowment and various campus construction projects.

“We are humbled and grateful for this generous gift to our Endowment,” said Dr. Lyn Rantz, Head of School at Topeka Collegiate. “Investing in children’s foundational education is among the most important work we can do, and this gift will allow us to continue our mission at Topeka Collegiate to provide access to an exceptional education for motivated students.”

Dr. Rantz wants to highlight how important it is to contribute and invest in education for students’ teenage years.

“The middle school years are a critical time of growth, both socially and academically. We provide an environment where students gain the skills for independent research, advanced writing, and critical thinking needed for the highest level of success in high school and beyond,” said Dr. Rantz.

So far, the Sustain Campaign has raised more than $6.6 Million thanks to the generosity of donors.

