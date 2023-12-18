TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa. (Right) Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence
Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State men’s basketball snaps winning streak, falls to Nebraska

Latest News

This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US defense secretary, Israeli leaders discuss more targeted approach in Gaza
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses Houthi attacks in Red Sea on Monday in Tel Aviv....
Defense Secretary says Red Sea attacks will get international response
The robot can’t call 911, but he has thermal imaging and a two-way intercom that will connect...
Security robot named ‘Rob’ will patrol part of downtown Portland