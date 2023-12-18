Sheriff’s Office warns of new property scam circulating Northeast Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who receive an unsolicited purchase agreement for property in the mail should be wary as law enforcement officials warn of a new scam.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it has recently received word from a handful of residents about an unsolicited letter similar to a purchase agreement for property that includes the coverage of any “outstanding property taxes.”

Specifically, the letter claims to be from a “1 Sweet Place, LLC,” based out of La Mesa, Cali., and notes an agreement with First American Title.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that surrounding counties have reported similar scams earlier in 2023.

“It is likely the person behind this letter is trying to gain personal or financial information, which you should not disclose to anyone unless it is in a protected and legitimate business transaction,” law enforcement officials said.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of this scam should report it to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection HERE.

