Salute Our Heroes: Vann Vale moves from stage to pulpit at East Topeka church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vietnam veteran Teddy Vann Vale once shared the stage with blues legend B.B. King.

He also played alongside the famed Staples Singers, whose top hits included “Respect Yourself” in 1971 and “I’ll Take You There” in 1972.

Today, Vann Vale continues as pastor of Christian Lord Ministries, a small church located at 2421 S.E. California Ave. in East Topeka.

Vann Vale says he is committed to sharing the gospel message of love and forgiveness with those he encounters through his ministry.

He’s also “persevering” as he helps provide food and clothing to those on the city’s east side.

Of being in the ministry, Vann Vale says, “It’s one of the most blessed things I’ve ever been able to do. I’ve grown up doing this. I strayed away from it playing music for a while and then left the world of music and got into ministry.”

Music has been a part of Vann Vale’s life for as long as he can remember.

“The history of my music starts when I was about 3 years old,” Vann Vale recalled. “I won a talent contest at 4 singing a song and playing the guitar -- ‘Little Brown Jug.’”

Vann Vale grew up on a Cherokee Indian reservation in Oklahoma and later served in Vietnam as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

He later returned to Vietnam, but this time as a musician with his band.

“I went back over in ‘72,” Vann Vale said, “and played music over there for the troops.”

Vann Vale, whose musical specialty is the electric guitar, played professionally in the United States with some of the biggest names going at the time: “I did fellowship with B.B. King for a long time -- for about a year and four months on and off. And the Staples Singers.”

But before long, Vann Vale said, God called him into full-time ministry: “The Lord has caused me to take that music now and apply it to his blessings and the lifting of his kingdom.”

Christian Lord Ministries, which Vann Vale founded, is located at 2421 S.E. California Avenue -- just across the street from Highland Park High School.

A large part of his ministry has to do with serving those in the East Topeka community.

“We want to be able to feed people, give them clothing ,” Vann Vale noted. “Of course, there are a lot of places that are doing that now, and that’s a good thing, but we want to be one of them.”

Christian Lord Ministries sponsors a Harvesters food drop at 1 p.m. on. the second Saturday of each month.

“We have a few workers in the field,” he said, “and we need more workers to help us do it.”

In the meantime, Vann Vale says, the church of about 15 members continues its mission of serving God and the community.

Vann Vale says in addition to providing food and clothing to area residents, Christian Lord Ministries also has a youth program designed to teach youngsters computer and carpentry skills.

“We’re going to hang in here and just persevere,” he said. “That’s that word we keep saying -- ‘endeavor to persevere’ -- and this is what people of faith should be doing.

“I’ve always believed in ‘Let’s brighten the corner where we are,’ as long as God allows us to walk this journey.”

Vann Vale says his church remains committed to reaching people in East Topeka while spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“’d like to be able to tell people how good God is, not how bad they are -- not even how bad their situation is,” V ann Vale says. “We want to speak to the future, We want to speak to the journey that God has for us, and we’re telling them that there is a better way to live.”

