Royals trade pitcher for Orioles minor-leaguer

FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley delivers in the first inning of a...
FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo’s attempt to be more transactional has been largely successful this off-season.

On Monday, Kansas City officially announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha and made a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The trade sent right-handed pitcher Jonathan Heasley to Baltimore in exchange for minor league right-hander Cesar Espinal.

The trade brings Kansas City’s 40-man roster back to 40 players.

Heasley appeared in 36 games for the Royals over the past three seasons. He had a 5-11 record with a 5.45 ERA and last year made 12 relief appearances with a 7.20 ERA.

Espinal is an 18-year-old who pitched in nine games for the DSL Orioles Orange in 2023. Espinal had a 2-1 record and a 3.18 ERA in 34 innings pitched.

He was signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic.

