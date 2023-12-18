Riley County Police welcome new Public Information Officer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Riley County are set to welcome a new public information officer as she makes the jump from the USDA to RCPD.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 18, that Ashley Tokoi has been named as the agency’s new Public Information Officer.

RCPD noted that Tokoi is set to plan, organize and implement communication and activities for all five of its divisions - Patrol, Corrections, Dispatch, Administration and Support.

As a PIO, the agency noted that Tokoi is now its spokesperson who will maintain exceptional relationships with media partners and community members.

Before she came to RCPD, officials indicated that Tokoi was a Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She played a crucial role in helping to shape the organization’s public image and communication efforts.

“We are happy to have her join the RCPD team,” an agency spokesperson said.

Those who need to contact Tokoi can do so at atokoi@rileycountypolice.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.