Not Just Referrals donates to multiple groups ahead of holidays

Not Just Referrals provided checks totaling $2,000 to several organizations: Alpha Christian School, Bright Circle Pre-School, and Christians for Life.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka networking group handed out their gifts to several area non-profits Monday afternoon.

Not Just Referrals provided checks totaling $2,000 to several organizations: Alpha Christian School, Bright Circle Pre-School, and Christians for Life. The groups represent a range of community-oriented services, from teaching and classroom aid to counseling and child services. Not Just Referrals says they just want to help people as times get more desperate.

“There’s always a big need,” Kevin Litcher, one of the group’s founders, said. “We do this, especially at Christmas time, because we like to give to non-profit organizations. But, we should be giving throughout the year. The government grants and subsidies have dried up over the last few years, so it’s nice for the community to get together and donate.”

Litcher says the group formed to be more involved than typical networking organizations. The donations made Monday were raised by the dues they pay throughout the year. Anyone interested in Not Just Referrals can find them around noon on Mondays at Skinny’s.

