Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly announces the new license plate design after 270K votes.

Voting is calculated from 105 counties and after the week-long voting, the wait is finally over.

The winning design features the Kansas Statehouse dome within a cutout of the state and a yellow, white, and blue gradient background.

“The Department of Revenue is pleased to have a design selected so it can promptly get to work issuing the updated plates,” said David Harper, Director of the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles.

The winning design received over 140,000, which is 53% of the total votes.

“It’s great to see Kansans’ passion for representing our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now, we can move forward on a design that received majority support and get clearer, safer license plates on the streets as soon as possible.”

In the news release, Governor Kelly also mentioned the multiple plate designs that took social media last week.

“So many of the designs circulated on social media and sent to my office are beautiful works of art but, unfortunately, cannot be used given the strict public safety, printing, and branding guidelines the new license plate has to meet,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansans will notice that license plates across the country are moving to simpler designs – that’s because of law enforcement and license plate reader requirements. Our number one priority with these license plates is safety.”

