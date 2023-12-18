Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design

No more waiting, the results are in
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design(Kansas Office of Governor)
By Shalynn Long
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly announces the new license plate design after 270K votes.

Voting is calculated from 105 counties and after the week-long voting, the wait is finally over.

The winning design features the Kansas Statehouse dome within a cutout of the state and a yellow, white, and blue gradient background.

“The Department of Revenue is pleased to have a design selected so it can promptly get to work issuing the updated plates,” said David Harper, Director of the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles.

The winning design received over 140,000, which is 53% of the total votes.

“It’s great to see Kansans’ passion for representing our great state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Now, we can move forward on a design that received majority support and get clearer, safer license plates on the streets as soon as possible.”

In the news release, Governor Kelly also mentioned the multiple plate designs that took social media last week.

“So many of the designs circulated on social media and sent to my office are beautiful works of art but, unfortunately, cannot be used given the strict public safety, printing, and branding guidelines the new license plate has to meet,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansans will notice that license plates across the country are moving to simpler designs – that’s because of law enforcement and license plate reader requirements. Our number one priority with these license plates is safety.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa. (Right) Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence
Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County
WIBW Santa Rules
WIBW Santa 2023

Latest News

Not Just Referrals provided checks totaling $2,000 to several organizations: Alpha Christian...
Not Just Referrals donates to multiple groups ahead of holidays
An anonymous foundation gifted the best donation to support middle school student scholarships...
Topeka Collegiate Endowment Fund receives generous gift of 725K
Craig Miller
Man previously arrested for child sex crimes in Topeka back behind bars
FILE
Lenexa man under investigation for DUI crash after eating grass, hissing at first responders