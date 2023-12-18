Monday forecast: Coolest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While today will be about 15° cooler than yesterday behind a morning cold front, it’ll be sunny and seasonal. Today and tonight will also be the coolest part of the week with warmer weather both with lows and highs beginning Tuesday and lasting through the holiday weekend. We’re also monitoring a storm system that will bring several rounds of rain to the area by the holiday weekend.

Taking Action:

Areas of frost possible this morning and Tuesday morning, give yourself extra time if you park outside to scrape the frost off your windshield.

Still some uncertainty on specifics with the rain toward the end of the week and holiday weekend so keep checking back daily for updates.



Confidence in the general trend of warmer weather beginning tomorrow and rain by the holiday weekend is high. There’s just some minor details that are leading to lower confidence. First and forecast the extent of clouds tonight and tomorrow which could lead to a wide range in temperatures depending how much cloud cover moves in.

Normal High: 43/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds N/S around 5 mph. Mid 20s to around 30° can’t be ruled out if clouds and/or winds increase quicker.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will remain above freezing the rest of the week with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s. Depending on the rain chance Thursday and Friday will depend on if highs are closer to the upper 50s or low 50s. The rain chance increases during the holiday weekend, Saturday through Monday.

At this point there is very low to almost 0% chance of any winter precipitation but models do indicate colder air moving in Tuesday/Wednesday (after Christmas) so if the colder air ends up coming in quicker there is that chance there may be some winter precipitation beforehand. At this point latest indications are that most spots will be in the range of getting 0.50″-1″ of rain through Christmas.

