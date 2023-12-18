Man previously arrested for child sex crimes in Topeka back behind bars

Craig Miller
Craig Miller(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man recently arrested for child sex crimes in the Capital City has again been arrested at the conclusion of a separate child sex crimes investigation.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Dec. 18, law enforcement officials opened an investigation into allegations of child sex crimes perpetrated by a Topeka man.

The Sheriff’s Office said Craig H. Miller, 39, of Topeka, was arrested later in the day as a result of the investigation. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Electronic solicitation of a child
  • Promotion of obscenity to minors
  • Attempted sexual exploitation of a child
  • attempted criminal sodomy with a child

As of 2:50 p.m. on Monday, he has not yet been processed through booking.

No further information about the incident has been made available.

WIBW records indicate that Miller was also arrested in October on separate accusations of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, electronic solicitation of a child, criminal sodomy with a child, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

