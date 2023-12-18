Man accused of 2019 deadly crash arrested again after E. Topeka disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man previously accused of killing another driver in a 2019 collision has again been arrested after he had allegedly beaten someone he knew and stole their property.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, law enforcement officials were called to the 1900 block of SE Pennsylvania Ave. with reports of a disturbance.
When first responders arrived, they said it had been alleged that a man identified as Lintrell D. Tibbs, 22, of Topeka, had assaulted a victim he knew and stole their property. He was also found to have warrants out for his arrest.
When officers arrived at the home, they said they saw a vehicle with Tibbs inside and pulled the driver over. During the stop, he was arrested.
Tibbs was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Aggravated robbery - inflicting bodily harm
- Two counts of domestic battery
- Criminal restraint
- Theft of less than $1,500
- Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim
- Burglary
- Theft of a firearm with a value of less than $25,000
- Aggravated domestic battery
- Possession of opiates
- Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
As of Monday, Tibbs remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for his most recent crimes and no bond listed for his warrants. He has court appearances set for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 for his warrants and one at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 for his other alleged crimes.
WIBW records indicate that Tibbs was previously arrested in 2019 for a crash that killed another driver.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.