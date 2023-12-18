Man accused of 2019 deadly crash arrested again after E. Topeka disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man previously accused of killing another driver in a 2019 collision has again been arrested after he had allegedly beaten someone he knew and stole their property.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, law enforcement officials were called to the 1900 block of SE Pennsylvania Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it had been alleged that a man identified as Lintrell D. Tibbs, 22, of Topeka, had assaulted a victim he knew and stole their property. He was also found to have warrants out for his arrest.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they saw a vehicle with Tibbs inside and pulled the driver over. During the stop, he was arrested.

Tibbs was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery - inflicting bodily harm

Two counts of domestic battery

Criminal restraint

Theft of less than $1,500

Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim

Burglary

Theft of a firearm with a value of less than $25,000

Aggravated domestic battery

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

As of Monday, Tibbs remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for his most recent crimes and no bond listed for his warrants. He has court appearances set for 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 for his warrants and one at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 for his other alleged crimes.

WIBW records indicate that Tibbs was previously arrested in 2019 for a crash that killed another driver.

