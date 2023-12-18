Lenexa man under investigation for DUI crash after eating grass, hissing at first responders

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lenexa man is under investigation after he was taken to a nearby hospital following a crash believed to be related to driving under the influence of drugs on a rural Kansas highway.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 400 and C50 Rd. with reports of a possible collision.

Dispatch noted that a passerby had found a pickup truck that appeared to be damaged from a collision, however, no one was found inside.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as Angel Zubia-Talavera, of Lenexa, walking along the side of the highway. He told deputies he had been involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Shortly after, the Sheriff’s Office said Zubia-Talavera began to exhibit “odd” behaviors. He allegedly began to eat grass, growl, and hiss. He was restrained after he began to resist deputies as they detained him.

After law enforcement officials searched the area thoroughly, they said they did not find any other involved vehicles.

Agency officials indicated that Zubia-Talavera was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment of possible injuries from the collision.

The Sheriff’s Office said a driving under the influence of drugs investigation remains ongoing.

