KU men, K-State women ranked in AP Top 25

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team stayed put at No. 2 in Monday’s release of the AP Top 25 poll.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 75-71 win at Indiana on Saturday, improving their record to 10-1 of non-conference games against Yale and Wichita State to round out the non-conference season.

The Kansas State women remain No. 12 in the women’s Top 25, improving to 10-1 and 6-0 at home with a win against North Florida on Saturday.

The Wildcats will play Oral Roberts and Southern this week before beginning Big 12 play Dec. 30 at Cincinnati.

This week’s college basketball games:

Wichita State men - Thursday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kansas State at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri (ESPN+)

Wichita State women - Wednesday, 6 p.m. vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN+)

Kansas men - Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Yale (ESPN+)

Kansas women - Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska (ESPN+)

Kansas State men - Thursday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Wichita State at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri (ESPN+)

Kansas State women - Monday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN+); Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Southern (ESPN+)

K-State men’s basketball snaps winning streak, falls to Nebraska