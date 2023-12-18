KU men, K-State women ranked in AP Top 25

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team stayed put at No. 2 in Monday’s release of the AP Top 25 poll.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 75-71 win at Indiana on Saturday, improving their record to 10-1 of non-conference games against Yale and Wichita State to round out the non-conference season.

The Kansas State women remain No. 12 in the women’s Top 25, improving to 10-1 and 6-0 at home with a win against North Florida on Saturday.

The Wildcats will play Oral Roberts and Southern this week before beginning Big 12 play Dec. 30 at Cincinnati.

This week’s college basketball games:

Wichita State men - Thursday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Kansas State at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri (ESPN+)

Wichita State women - Wednesday, 6 p.m. vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN+)

Kansas men - Friday, 7 p.m. vs. Yale (ESPN+)

Kansas women - Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Nebraska (ESPN+)

Kansas State men - Thursday, 7:30 p.m. vs. Wichita State at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri (ESPN+)

Kansas State women - Monday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Oral Roberts (ESPN+); Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. vs. Southern (ESPN+)

