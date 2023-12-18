Kids Shop with a Cop before the holidays

By RobyLane Kelley
Updated: 22 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual “Cops N’ Kids” program sponsored 75 families on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Throughout the years, Riley County Fraternal Order of Police have fundraised to give to those who cannot afford holiday presents. Money for the program is raised by community members and employees alike.

Families gathered at the Manhattan Walmart at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Children were able to shop with RCPD, corrections officers and Dispatchers. Some of the children who participated are from St. Mary’s and Pottawatomie County.

According to RCPD, the Kansas Highway Patrol and K-State Police took part in the festivities.

