Investigation opens in Manhattan after rape reported over the weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened a new investigation in Manhattan after it was reported a young woman was raped by a man she knew.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, law enforcement officials received reports of a rape in Manhattan.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old woman who reported a man that she knew had sexually assaulted her.

RCPD said it has opened an investigation into the incident, however, no further information has been released.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.