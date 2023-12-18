Drugs found on man as he shoves deputy during investigation SE of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hallucinogenic drugs were allegedly found on a man southeast of Topeka as he shoved a deputy responding to reports of a suspicious person.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, law enforcement officials were called to the 4100 block of SE 34th St. with reports of a suspicious person.

When first responders arrived, they said they were able to make contact with a man, later identified as Russell E. Gibson, 38, who appeared to be under the influence.

As law enforcement officials spoke with Gibson, they said he shoved a deputy and illegal drugs were found in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of a hallucinogenic drug

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Disorderly conduct

Pedestrian under the influence of drugs or alcohol

No drug tax stamp

As of Monday, Gibson no longer remains behind bars.

