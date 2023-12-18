Drivers warned of rural Shawnee Co. road closure

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers west of Rossville may need to adjust their travel routes as work on a rural county road is expected to close both lanes.

Shawnee County officials say that at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, crews will begin work at NW Boyd and NW 54th St. - west of Rossville - to replace a cross-road culvert.

Crews said delays should be expected and drivers should find an alternate route if possible as both lanes of the roadway will be closed.

The County noted that no detour will be provided. Work is expected to be completed by 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

