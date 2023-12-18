Community shares the love at “Hearts for Heather” fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mud Room hosted a “Hearts for Heather” fundraiser for one of their students battling cancer.

“I got to get to know her through open studio times so we would get to talk to each other and we got to get to know each other pretty well,” said Mud Room Co-Owner Emily Linton “So when this opportunity came up we really want to help her have a good Christmas for her kiddos.”

Owners of The Mud Room met Heather K. Hodges at one of their first ceramics classes and this holiday season they got to give back to her in a special way.

“It’s amazing that the community continues to support my journey and these things continue to pop up for me. It makes me feel very blessed and fortunate to be a part of something that really means something,” said Heather K. Hodges.

Hodges was diagnosed with cervical cancer at 36.

Doctors thought she had beat it until they discovered it traveled to another part of her body.

“4 months later I went back, had scans and they found it in my liver. When I went to that appointment they told me I wasn’t going to live, that I had about 20 months to live, and that I’d be lucky to seek much more than that,” said Emily Linton.

Those who stopped by could paint ceramic hearts as well as participate in a silent auction of donated and handmade items.

“It’s just what we get to do here at the studio is creating and building the community that we do. We like to say ‘one lump of clay at a time’ and this is just one way we get to do that at our mud room community,” said Mud Room Co-Owner Andy Linton.

Hodges says cancer has not stopped the love from growing within her community.

“I recently lost my dad. When she had so much going on, she was able to reach out to me and make me feel better,” said Emily Linton. “Knowing Heather’s heart and how she loves everyone, it’s something that’s a big deal to me to show her that we love her too.”

“I like having friends and family around for sure to help boost me up, make me feel good, and let me know that no matter what they’re going to be there for me,” said Hodges.

People are able to donate on her Venmo @HeatherK-Hodges.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.