Community rallies around family of 12 that lost everything in Delia house fire

DELIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Delia has rallied around a family of 12 - with one on the way - after their house was completely destroyed by a fire leaving them with nothing in the weeks before Christmas.

Just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 12, first responders were called to 13626 E Rd., with reports of a house fire north of the city limits.

When the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office arrived, they said fire crews were already on the scene battling the blaze, which was finally extinguished around 4 a.m. Everyone inside the home was able to make it outside, however, the house - which belonged to Vincent and Virginia Shibler - was a total loss.

Leane VanderPutten, Virginia’s mother, said the family is expecting their 11th child. One of her grandsons was forced to jump out of a second-story window after he threw his little brother to safety on the ground. While the situation was scary, she is thankful that no one was injured.

Community members quickly came together to orchestrate a donation drop-off at the former Delia Charter School gymnasium, 334 Nora St., and B&B Cafe in St. Marys, 528 W. Bertrand Ave. A GoFundMe account was also created, which has raised more than $39,500 of its $40,000 goal.

With the holidays quickly arriving, the community members said they wanted to ensure the family did not go without. An Amazon gift list has been created to ensure all 10 children have something to unwrap on Christmas.

“This is a family who goes above and beyond and would give the shirts off their backs to help those in need,” said family friend Victoria McCullough.

The family, which includes seven boys and three girls, all between the ages of 16 and 2, said they lost absolutely everything and have requested privacy as they rebuild their lives.

Organizers have asked that any donations be brought in a plastic tote with a lid. Currently, the family is in need of everything from meats, cheeses and bread for sandwiches, to craft supplies and kitchen essentials. Meanwhile, the “Vincent and Virginia Shibler” donation account has been set up at the St. Mary’s branch of the Kaw Valley State Bank, 4141 W. Bertrand Ave.

VanderPutten indicated that her daughter’s craft room, which held years of material, lace buttons, yarn and more, was reduced to ash. The heartbreaking work of pulling down Etsy listings for pieces that took weeks, months and years to create has been finished.

Family member Emily Shibler told community members that Vince and Gin’s flock of chickens survived, so feed is also a dire necessity. As their children are homeschooled, she said academic supplies would also be needed. Meanwhile, a meal plan has been set up for the family as they get back on their feet.

VanderPutten said that while the home was destroyed, the stalwart wall, which her husband put hours of back-breaking work into to realize his daughter’s dream, still stands. The children continue to bounce back as mom and dad attempt to wrap their heads around the situation and start over.

“The donations and kindness have been phenomenal,” VanderPutten noted. “There is a lot of love in this community, that is for sure. And it is shining through this dark spell.”

The family also said the community’s prayers have not gone unnoticed.

“We would like to profusely thank all those that have so generously reached out to us in this difficult time,” said Vince and Virginia. “The abundance of love, kindness, gifts, essentials, food and clothing has been a testament to such a supportive family and community. Be assured of our prayers and grateful hearts.”

To see what the family is still in need of, click HERE.

To reach the Shibler Family GoFundMe, click HERE.

To reach the Shibler Family Amazon gift list, click HERE.

To reach the Shibler Family Meal Plan, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.