Chiefs tickets for AFC Divisional Round playoff game on sale Wednesday

A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As they come down the home stretch of the regular season, Chiefs fans can feel pretty confident of a home playoff game. And maybe two!

While the chance of locking up home field advantage for the duration of the playoffs remains slim, the Chiefs can guarantee a home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with a Christmas Day win against the Las Vegas Raiders. That would clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West title and a home game in the Wild Card round. Tickets for that potential game are already on sale.

The Chiefs announced Monday morning that tickets for an AFC Divisional Game at Arrowhead will go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Jackson County taxpayers will get first dibs with a presale window from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. that day.

Season ticket members will also get a shot at the tickets at 10 a.m. before they go on sale to the public.

All ticket delivery will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for postseason tickets.

To purchase the tickets, click here.

ALSO READ: Chiefs star Justin Reid helps donate car to family in need

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa. (Right) Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence
Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County
WIBW Santa Rules
WIBW Santa 2023

Latest News

2024 retirement on horizon for Geary Co. Sheriff Dan Jackson
Governor Kelly reveals the winning license plate design
Kansas veterans got a chance to come together for the holidays this afternoon
Kansas veterans got a chance to come together for the holidays this afternoon
Work project that started Monday restricting traffic near Washburn University
Work project that started Monday restricting traffic near Washburn University
Not Just Referrals provided checks totaling $2,000 to several organizations: Alpha Christian...
Not Just Referrals donates to multiple groups ahead of holidays