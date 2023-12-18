Chiefs place WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The wide receiver room for the Kansas City Chiefs remains in flux.

On Monday, Kansas City announced that second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore was placed on injured reserve.

The Western Michigan product has 21 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown this season. Moore left Sunday’s 27-17 win over the New England Patriots with an injury.

Moore was not listed on the Chiefs’ injury report for any reason in the leadup to Sunday’s game. He was, however, on the injury report leading up to the Bills game in Week 14 but was a full participant in every practice despite a knee injury.

Moore is part of a wide receiver group that has a league-high -- and NFL decade-worst -- drop rate this season.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Richie James will need to play more before the team added Moore to injured reserve.

“Richie though, has got to play more than two snaps,” Reid said. “So that’s my responsibility on that. I didn’t have him in on enough stuff. He’s a good football player though.”

Wide receiver Justyn Ross, who was just taken off the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List and finished with a six-game suspension, could be a candidate for more playing time in an evolving wide receiver room.

“We’ll have to see on Ross just to where that goes,” Reid said Monday. “I’ll get with (general manager Brett) Veach today, and we’ll go through all of that.”

In mid-October the Chiefs traded for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who left Kansas City for the New York Jets in free agency this past off-season. Hardman was put on injured reserve after injuring his thumb in a Week 11 loss to Philadelphia. He’s eligible to return this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

