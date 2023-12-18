Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to avoid an area south of Topeka as crews clear the scene of a collision.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, first responders were called to the area of SW 61st and Burlingame Rd. with reports of a collision.

Few details have been released, however, the Sheriff’s Office did say that 61st between SW Burlingame and SW Fairlawn Rd. is currently shut down.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

