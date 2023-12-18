Avoid the Area: Collision closes road south of Topeka

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to avoid an area south of Topeka as crews clear the scene of a collision.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, first responders were called to the area of SW 61st and Burlingame Rd. with reports of a collision.

Few details have been released, however, the Sheriff’s Office did say that 61st between SW Burlingame and SW Fairlawn Rd. is currently shut down.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa. (Right) Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence
Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop
Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State men’s basketball snaps winning streak, falls to Nebraska

Latest News

FILE
Lenexa man under investigation for DUI crash after eating grass, hissing at first responders
Lintrell D. Tibbs
Man accused of 2019 deadly crash arrested again after E. Topeka disturbance
Ashley Tokoi
Riley County Police welcome new Public Information Officer
Russell Gibson
Drugs found on man as he shoves deputy during investigation SE of Topeka