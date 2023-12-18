2024 retirement on horizon for Geary Co. Sheriff Dan Jackson

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson has set his retirement for just after the new year following nearly a decade with the agency.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 18, that Sheriff Dan Jackson is set to retire in 2024. He joined the agency in June 2014 on road patrol.

Agency officials noted that Sheriff Jackson’s last day is set to be Jan. 19.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Jackson previously retired from the agency as a patrol lieutenant in 2018, however, he was rehired in the investigations unit in February 2019. On May 9, 2019, he was sworn in as the sheriff after his predecessor vacated the position due to legal issues.

Sheriff Jackson ran for office and was sworn in during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 before he led the agency through the global health crises.

During his tenure, the agency said Jackson formed a joint dive rescue team with the Junction City Fire Department and the Special Response Team. He also had a substation built near Milford Lake to house the office’s watercraft at no cost to taxpayers.

More recently, the Sheriff’s Office said Jackson has moved the agency closer to national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Before his career in law enforcement, agency officials said Jackson served 7 years in the U.S. Navy and 18 in the Marine Corps. During his 25-year military career, he served in 7 combat tours.

After he left the military, the Sheriff’s Office said Jackson joined the Junction City Police Department and spent five years there. He had also been appointed to the I-135/I-70 drug task force through the Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials said Sheriff Jackson spent his life serving the nation and the local community. Now, he plans to enjoy time on the golf course and time with his dog as he takes care of lawns and works on his shop.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.