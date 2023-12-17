Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 16 when officers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Deputy stopped a blue 2008 Ford Fusion near 166th road on U.S. Highway 75 near Mayetta for traffic infractions. During the stop, a K-9 alerted to the presence of an illegal substance within the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers found a quantity of methamphetamine.

The driver, Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence, was arrested under suspicion for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals are being held in the Jackson County Jail.

