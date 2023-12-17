Topeka Performing Arts Center hosts annual performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted a production of The Nutcracker Saturday evening.

The classic holiday story was performed by the Kansas Ballet, with live music by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

The fantasy tale is about a girl who befriends a nutcracker on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the Mouse King.

The show continues Sunday. Tickets are $29 for adults, and $19 for children 12 and under.

