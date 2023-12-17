Topeka Performing Arts Center hosts annual performance of ‘The Nutcracker’
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted a production of The Nutcracker Saturday evening.
The classic holiday story was performed by the Kansas Ballet, with live music by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra.
The fantasy tale is about a girl who befriends a nutcracker on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the Mouse King.
The show continues Sunday. Tickets are $29 for adults, and $19 for children 12 and under.
