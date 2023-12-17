Topeka Performing Arts Center hosts annual performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

The Nutcracker will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Lied Center.
The Nutcracker will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Lied Center.(Kendall Lanier)
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted a production of The Nutcracker Saturday evening.

The classic holiday story was performed by the Kansas Ballet, with live music by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra.

The fantasy tale is about a girl who befriends a nutcracker on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the Mouse King.

The show continues Sunday. Tickets are $29 for adults, and $19 for children 12 and under.

