Police: 41-year-old business owner fatally struck after getting out of car at accident scene

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks , Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 41-year-old woman in Ohio died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the scene of an accident.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was driving when she hit a parked car on W. 130th Street around 9 p.m. in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood.

After that accident, the woman stepped outside her vehicle when she was hit by another car.

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOIO reports Fear owned Fear’s Confections and was interviewed in April 2020 for a story about candy stores preparing for Easter during a pandemic.

Fear’s Confections closed in March after 13 years in business.

Police said the deadly accident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a business fire on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Oldcastle Infrastructure located...
Crews respond to business fire on NW 17th St. in Shawnee County
A driver was ejected from their vehicle which caused a fatal crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver ejected from vehicle causing fatal crash in Wyandotte County
Jacky L. Wolf Jr., 37, was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine and...
One arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant in Osage County
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspicious...
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance to identify suspicious woman
WIBW Santa Rules
WIBW Santa 2023

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
(Left) Michael Willilam Robertson, 42, of Oskaloosa. (Right) Randy Lee Hyatt Jr., 32, of Lawrence
Two men arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop
Una escena de la película "Wonka". Foto cortesía de Warner Bros. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Wonka’ waltzes to $39 million opening, propelled by Chalamet’s starring role
"Wonka" tops the box office in its debut weekend. (Universal Pictures, Toho International,...
Box office: Willy "Wonka" wins the weekend at theaters
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State men’s basketball snaps winning streak, falls to Nebraska