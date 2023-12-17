Mt. Zion prepares and serves free holiday meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church held their Holiday Dinner ‘Meals to go’ even on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., everyone was welcome to come out and receive a holiday meal — free of charge.

The church has been having the holiday dinner drive thru for the past three years and said they plan to do it as long as possible.

Members of the church said it is important to be able to provide enjoyable meals to those who need it.

”The holidays are sad for some people,” said Outreach Coordinator for Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Lisa Davis Douglas. “Some people are by themselves and right now because of the economy and everything that people are going through — we just wanted to be cheerful, do something to cheer people up, and make sure they have something to eat.”

“The best way to help families is around a meal, fellowship, and around something that they can say, ‘Here it is. I don’t have to worry about trying to provide this and getting stressed out about how I do it,’” said Volunteer and member, Christine Johnson.

The event lasted until all of the plates had been given away.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.